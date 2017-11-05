The Walls Close In On Trump As His Disgraced National Security Adviser Faces Indictment From Team Mueller

Donald Trump’s scandal-ridden, chaotic White House has recently been thrown into further disarray as people who worked on his campaign have faced indictments from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team. His former Campaign Chair Paul Manafort was taken into federal custody this past Monday, as was Manafort’s sidekick and Trump adviser Rick Gates. Foreign policy adviser George Padadopuolos pled guilty to charges he was facing, and is now cooperating with Mueller’s team. Now, NBC News is reporting that disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is under Mueller’s gun as well, because there is now enough evidence to charge Flynn in this oh so hot investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

According to NBC News, Mueller is pressuring Flynn to cooperate, because there is a person near and dear to Flynn’s heart who could be in trouble: His own son, Michael G. Flynn. The younger Michael Flynn worked on the campaign and the Trump transition team. If the elder Flynn cooperates with Team Mueller, he just might be able to save his son from hard prison time. Most parents would definitely be up for limiting the legal consequences of something this serious for their children. This is very bad news for the Trump White House, because Michael Flynn was very close to Donald Trump during the campaign and worked in the White House as National Security Adviser for 24 days. He clearly knows a lot, and if it means that sharing that information would keep his son out of federal prison, he’ll likely be more than willing to share that information with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

This is all very bad news for the Trump White House, but very good news for the country. The more people Mueller flips, the closer we are to removing this criminal administration.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Addicting Info for updates.

Featured image via Kevin Hagen/Getty Images