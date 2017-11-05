A Reminder Of How Much The NRA Has Spent On Trump In Wake Of ANOTHER Mass Shooting

At least 27 people, including children, were murdered at a mostly-white church in Texas this morning, and we’re already hearing “thoughts, prayers, and may God be with them,” from all the people who get millions in support from the NRA. Trump himself tweeted, “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas.” He added that law enforcement was on the scene and he was “monitoring the situation from Japan.”

However, it’s extremely unlikely we’ll hear calls from him about reviewing our incredibly lax gun laws anytime soon like he ranted about needing tighter immigration controls following the terrorist attack in New York City. And here’s a possible reason why: The NRA spent tens of millions getting Trump elected.

In 2016, the NRA’s total support for Trump was over $30 million. The next highest spending amount was for Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina with a paltry $6.3 million.

Trump is very easily bought, and he also rewards those who show him their undying loyalty. That’s evidenced by every one of his cabinet picks. His promises to “drain the swamp” disappeared as soon as he was able to start rewarding his most loyal subjects.

By contrast, those who haven’t shown sufficient loyalty are attacked, dragged through the mud, and sometimes even fired. Trump can’t fire the NRA, but even if he could, he wouldn’t because they’re essentially giving each other mutual blow jobs here. In fact, one of the first bills Trump signed into law was one that made it easier for people who are mentally incapable of caring for themselves get guns. He also returned their favor by appearing at their annual conference – something no president had done since Ronald Reagan. He’s even said, “You came through for me, and I am going to come through for you.”

So can we really expect Trump to call for a review of our impossibly lax gun laws? No. Because then the NRA spend their millions on someone else.

Featured image via Scott Olson/Getty Images