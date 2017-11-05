27 People Murdered In Texas Mass Shooting, And Trump’s Response Is Classic Racist

Every other day there seems to be a new mass shooting. It’s barely over a month since the massacre in Las Vegas and we now have the deadliest mass shooting to take place in a house of worship. A gunman opened fire on a church in the tiny town of Sutherland, Texas, and at least 27 people are dead, including children and including the shooter.

This is a developing story, but at the time of this posting law enforcement had not yet released information on the shooter other than the fact that he was killed. They also aren’t reporting a possible motive – they say right now the shooter’s motive is unclear. Regardless, Donald Trump has already responded to it on Twitter:

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

That response is that of a classic racist, and here’s why: As soon as we heard about the killing in New York City at the hands of someone shouting “Allahu Akbar,” Trump’s first response was this:

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

THEN he sent his condolences to New York City, and after he did that he went on another rant about Islamic terrorism:

I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

The terrorist came into our country through what is called the “Diversity Visa Lottery Program,” a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

CHAIN MIGRATION must end now! Some people come in, and they bring their whole family with them, who can be truly evil. NOT ACCEPTABLE! pic.twitter.com/PQGeTTdRtX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

The United States will be immediately implementing much tougher Extreme Vetting Procedures. The safety of our citizens comes first! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

…There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

We’ll wait with bated breath for him to demand reviews of all our gun laws in the wake of this shooting. If it turns out this was an angry white guy with a gun, like it was in Las Vegas and like it has been in multiple other mass shootings of this nature, we won’t hear anything else except more “thoughts and prayers.” That’s ironic considering these people were already in church and were presumably people of prayer.

Featured image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images