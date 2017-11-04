Mike Pence Gets A Special Gift In His Office Mail Every Month, And He Probably Burns It (VIDEO)

When we talk about getting rid of Trump, we also often talk about what a Mike Pence presidency would look like, and it’s not good. Pence, if you’ll recall, won’t go anywhere where alcohol is being served, or with another woman, unless his wife is also present. And he calls his wife “Mother.” His ridiculous level of Christianity (if, indeed, it can be called that) pushed him to harm Indiana’s LGBT community with an extremely discriminatory “religious freedom” law. The white-haired penis even thinks condoms are “too modern.”

He’s also an outspoken opponent of women’s reproductive rights, including abortion, and he wants to defund and eliminate Planned Parenthood. So actress Mila Kunis is expressing her displeasure with his positions in a very unique way:

“[A]s a reminder that there are women in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of reoccurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood… Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says ‘an anonymous donation has been made in your name.’”

She also has an interesting view of what she’s doing – she sees it as something other than a prank. Watch her discuss it with Conan O’Brien below:

It may well be a safe bet to assume he burns these. It’s also a safe bet that Kunis’ donation notes aren’t the only ones he gets.

Featured image via Ahn Young-Joon – Pool/Getty Images