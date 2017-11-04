Hypocrite Ivanka Trump HUMILIATED For Calling For End To Sexual Harassment While Predator Dad Is In Japan With Her

This did NOT go well.

In a nearly empty room of people on Friday at the World Assembly for Women in Japan, Ivanka Trump had the gall to talk about sexual harassment despite the fact that her own daddy has been accused of rape and sexual harassment by over a dozen women, not to mention the fact that he has openly treated women like shit over the years.

“All too often, our workplace culture fails to treat women with appropriate respect,” Trump said. “This takes all forms, including harassment, which can never be tolerated. Our workplaces must mirror our values: work and family.”

Here’s the video via Time, which Ivanka retweeted as if her words would be taken seriously.

Ivanka Trump speaks at the Tokyo Summit on Women’s Advancement pic.twitter.com/64vX7wKynj — TIME (@TIME) November 3, 2017

But it’s hard to take anything Ivanka says on the topic of sexual harassment seriously when she has repeatedly failed to acknowledge that her own father is a sexual predator with a history of sexual harassment and a string of accusers.

And Twitter users were quick to call her out for this hypocrisy.

We're waiting for Ivanka to show women she's not a fraud re harassment. Tell dad on twitter to knock it off w/attacking women & be a man. — Stephanie (@1010puppytoes) November 3, 2017

what does she know about the workplace? — Lazura Lanouaille (@sunsetcliffs99) November 3, 2017

Hypocrisy hypocrisy hypocrisy hypocrisy hypocrisy hypocrisy hypocrisy hypocrisy hypocrisy hypocrisy hypocrisy hypocrisy #hypocrisy — tag1113 (@theresagiudice) November 3, 2017

Your daddy is the Republican version of Weinstein. Grab em by the pu$$y @IvankaTrump — Tony Gunk (@TGunkster) November 3, 2017

"Not treating women in the workplace with respect is a real problem. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to go take a look at my sweatshops." — Bob Loblaw (@mrgregshields) November 3, 2017

Hey Princess in the inappropriate mini skirt – your Daddy is a well known self admitted sexual predator since the 80's. Give us a break!! — Denise Koskinen (@deedee33955) November 3, 2017

5 people showed up to hear your nonsense. And preventing sexual harassment starts with your father — Renée Jacobs (@ReneeJacobsLens) November 4, 2017

And that’s just a small sample of the remarks. Ivanka Trump got her ass handed to her for daring to speak out about sexual harassment without talking about her father’s own sordid history.

Next time she wants to address this issue, she should begin by calling out Donald Trump and calling for his resignation. Because no one will ever take her seriously until does.

Featured Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images