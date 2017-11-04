News

Hypocrite Ivanka Trump HUMILIATED For Calling For End To Sexual Harassment While Predator Dad Is In Japan With Her

By Stephen D Foster Jr ·

This did NOT go well.

In a nearly empty room of people on Friday at the World Assembly for Women in Japan, Ivanka Trump had the gall to talk about sexual harassment despite the fact that her own daddy has been accused of rape and sexual harassment by over a dozen women, not to mention the fact that he has openly treated women like shit over the years.

“All too often, our workplace culture fails to treat women with appropriate respect,” Trump said. “This takes all forms, including harassment, which can never be tolerated. Our workplaces must mirror our values: work and family.”

Here’s the video via Time, which Ivanka retweeted as if her words would be taken seriously.

But it’s hard to take anything Ivanka says on the topic of sexual harassment seriously when she has repeatedly failed to acknowledge that her own father is a sexual predator with a history of sexual harassment and a string of accusers.

And Twitter users were quick to call her out for this hypocrisy.

And that’s just a small sample of the remarks. Ivanka Trump got her ass handed to her for daring to speak out about sexual harassment without talking about her father’s own sordid history.

Next time she wants to address this issue, she should begin by calling out Donald Trump and calling for his resignation. Because no one will ever take her seriously until does.

Featured Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

