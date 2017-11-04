Former Watergate Prosecutor: Mueller Could Gag Trump On Russia

Donald Trump may think it’s perfectly fine for him to say and tweet about anything and everything, including his outrage over the FBI’s Russia investigation, but in truth, it’s not. And Robert Mueller could actually do something about it if he feels the Complicit Orange One is interfering. Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman said:

“This could be grounds for Mueller to obtain a gag order on Trump. It would be unprecedented, but he is interfering with the government’s right to a fair trial.”

Akerman was responding to Trump’s decision to blast George Papadopoulos, who tried to arrange meetings between Trump campaign officials and Russian officials (including between Putin and Trump), and is now working with the FBI as a cooperating witness. Trump called him a “low-level volunteer” who had “already proven to be a liar,” in his typically pathetic attempt to distance himself from those who are incriminating to him.

He then repeated his calls for the Department of Justice to investigate Hillary Clinton, the Democrats, and basically anybody who isn’t him or has anything to do with him. His calls for the DOJ to investigate people who’ve pissed him off has drawn widespread criticism from legal professionals and analysts.

The Fake President is also upset with the fact that he can’t control what the DOJ does. He doesn’t want an independent Justice Department – he wants a department that will go after who he tells them to go after:

“The saddest thing is, because I am the president of the United States, I am not supposed to be involved with the Justice Department. I’m not supposed to be involved with the FBI. I’m not supposed to be doing the kind of things I would love to be doing and I am very frustrated by it. It’s very discouraging to me. I’ll be honest, I’m very unhappy with it, that the Justice Department isn’t going … maybe they are, but you know, as president — and I think you understand this — as a president you’re not supposed to be involved in that process.”

He’ll be even less happy under a gag order from Mueller. Too bad for him if Mueller actually decides to do it.

