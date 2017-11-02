Trump’s Energy Secretary Has An Idea For Stopping Sexual Assault – This Is INSANE

Who knew that Rick Perry would come up with an idea for stopping sexual assault? He no doubt thinks he’s absolutely brilliant because his idea is…fossil fuels. Yes, he thinks fossil fuels can help stop the problems with massive rape in developing countries. But while he thinks he’s shining a light on an amazingly novel idea, he’s really being insanely offensive to all the victims of rape in the world. Here’s how he managed to combine fossil fuels with sexual assault:

“But also from the standpoint of sexual assault, when the lights are on, when you have light that shines, the righteousness, if you will, on those types of acts. So from the standpoint of how you really affect people’s lives, fossil fuels is going to play a role in that. I happen to think it’s going to play a positive role.”

Well gee, so sorry you were raped but your village doesn’t have electricity yet. That totally would have stopped it. Does he not know that they already have ways to light their dwellings and their villages? We won’t even ask whether he understands what rape is and why it happens – it’s clear he thinks it’s only a violent act that happens in darkness.

That’s not just offensive to rape victims in the developing world, it’s offensive to all rape victims everywhere. But Rick Perry hails from the crowd that blames women for sexual assault and harassment. It wouldn’t be surprising to find that he thinks keeping lights on will stop the rape gangs in South Africa and elsewhere.

There’s also the fact that Perry doesn’t believe that fossil fuels are responsible for accelerating climate change, so of course he’s going to put his ignorance on display like this. To that, we say, go home, Perry. You are disgusting.

Featured image via Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images