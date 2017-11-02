Papa John Attacks The NFL And First Amendment After His Sh*tty Pizza Loses Him A Small Fortune

Rather than take personal responsibility for the losses, CEO John Schnatter is making excuses.

NFL players, both black and white, have been taking a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Conservatives lost their shit and decided to boycott the NFL. However, while viewership is slightly down, it’s not enough to affect the corporate profits of businesses who are partnered with the league.

But Schnatter blamed the NFL and the protests anyway after a quarterly report caused investors to dump their Papa John’s stock, which caused Schnatter to lose $70 million from his personal fortune

“Leadership starts at the top, and this is an example of poor leadership,” Schnatter whined. “We are totally disappointed that the NFL and its leadership did not resolve the ongoing situation to the satisfaction of all parties long ago. This should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago. The controversy is polarizing the customer, polarizing the country.”

In other words, Schnatter thinks the NFL should have banned players from kneeling during the national anthem, a move that would have violated their constitutional rights.

Let’s not forget that NFL players were not kneeling en masse until Donald Trump, whom Schnatter supports, attacked Colin Kaepernick and the NFL in the first place. It was Trump’s attacks that caused players to join the protest.

So if Schnatter should blame anyone, he should blame Trump.

Let’s also not forget that Schnatter repeatedly attacked President Obama over the Affordable Care Act, even going so far as to raise the price of pizza and cut his employees’ hours so he wouldn’t have to provide health insurance to them. Papa John’s has also been guilty of stealing wages.

All of this caused Americans to boycott Papa John’s, which could have caused the chain to lose money as well.

Schnatter’s claims are also full of shit because Pizza Hut executives say their sales have not been affected by the protests.

“We’re not seeing impact on any of that on our business,” CEO Greg Creed said.

Of course, Schnatter really doesn’t have anything to bitch about. After all, he is still worth over $800 million and owns a sprawling 40,000 square foot castle in Kentucky, which includes a pool, a golf course, a 22 car garage, and a drawbridge along with two other homes in Florida and Utah.

Schnatter is a greedy prick who should really only blame himself for the financial losses his company has suffered. And frankly, the NFL should cut ties with Papa John’s in retaliation for this unfair attack. Then he’ll really have something to bitch about.

