Jeff Sessions: Oh, You Mean THAT Russian Contact. I Remember Now!

The Attorney General of the United States lied under oath, but that seems to be the status quo in the Trump administration. During Sessions’ confirmation hearing in January, he told Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) that he was “not aware” of evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government during the campaign. But today, his selective memory issues seem to be clearing up. However, the only reason Sessions is admitting there was contact with the Trump administration is because of court documents that were unsealed Monday revealing that Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, floated the idea of setting up a meeting between the former reality show star and Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2016. Papadopoulos claimed he had “connections” that could help arrange the meeting between Trump and Putin.

On top of that, an Instagram picture on Trump’s account shows Sessions attended the meeting in which Papadopoulos made the suggestion.

So, it’s kind of a big deal, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller is all up in this administration’s business over the Russia scandal. A source familiar with the matter told NBC that Sessions rejected the meeting.

And apparently, Sessions doesn’t remember if he remembers that. Or something.

Source clarifies: Unclear whether Sessions recalls nixing the Papadopoulos proposal for Trump Putin meeting — though he did do so. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 2, 2017

Sen. Franken isn’t too happy about the “alarming pattern” in which Sessions “apparently failed to tell the truth, under oath, about the Trump team’s contacts with agents of Russia—a hostile foreign power that interfered in the 2016 election.”

“Once again, developments in the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election have brought to light evidence that you failed to tell the truth about your interactions with Russian operatives during the campaign, as well as your awareness of Russian contacts by other members of the Trump campaign team,” Franken wrote in a statement.

“We must get to the bottom of what happened so that we can prevent it from happening again,” Franken wrote. “I am deeply troubled that this newest revelation strongly suggests that the Senate—and the American public—cannot trust your word.”

In June, Sessions said that he had “no knowledge” of any conversations by anyone connected to the Trump campaign about “any type of interference with any campaign” by Russians.

Who knew that a racist elf would lie? Certainly, none of us would have ever guessed.

