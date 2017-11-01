Trump Is Throwing Jared Kushner Under The Bus Over Mueller Indictments

The White House is falling apart following indictments against two former Trump associates and a third who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. “Here’s what Manafort’s indictment tells me: Mueller is going to go over every financial dealing of Jared Kushner and the Trump Organization,” said former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg. “Trump is at 33 percent in Gallup. You can’t go any lower. He’s fucked.”

According to Vanity Fair, Trump is reportedly blaming White House adviser Jared Kushner, who is also his son-in-law, for his role in decisions that led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump spoke to President Steve Bannon on Tuesday and blamed Kushner for the firings of Mike Flynn and James Comey, that led to Mueller’s appointment. Furthermore, Trump agreed with Roger Stone recently when the Dirty Trickster told him Kushner was giving him bad political advice. “Jared is the worst political adviser in the White House in modern history,” Nunberg said.

“I’m only saying publicly what everyone says behind the scenes at Fox News, in conservative media, and the Senate and Congress,” he continued.

Advisers want Trump to consider ways to neutralize Mueller, from conciliation to a declaration of all-out war, according to Vanity Fair. One Republican said that a good move would be for Trump to get his poll numbers up. Trump’s numbers are lower than any other president’s in the history of modern polling, so that would be a neat trick.

“The establishment has proven time and time again they will fuck Trump over,” a Bannon ally told the paper. SURE, it’s the Deep State globalists who are trying to hurt Trump, when actually, the former reality show star hurts his agenda every time he tweets to lash out at the world.

“Trump can’t afford to fire Mueller politically,” Stone said, but the so-called president has also reportedly complained about Mueller’s investigation being allowed to continue.

Stone wants Trump to call for a special prosecutor to investigate the Uranium One non-scandal, which has been debunked, but it’s just an effort to use Hillary Clinton as a shield.

We’re wondering how First Lady Ivanka Trump feels knowing that her husband is getting blamed for her father’s scandals.

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images