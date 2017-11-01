Chuck Schumer Just NUKED Trump For Blaming Him For Terrorist Attack

Donald Trump just got owned.

On Tuesday, New York City was attacked by a terrorist who killed eight people with a truck.

Police immediately responded and apprehended the driver after shooting him in the abdomen.

Of course, Trump rushed to politicize the attack, and continued doing so on Wednesday morning by blaming Senator Chuck Schumer for the act of terror.

And, yes, Trump was watching Fox & Friends while tweeting.

The terrorist came into our country through what is called the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program," a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

"Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems" said Col.Tony Shaffer. We will stop this craziness! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

Let’s keep in mind that this attack happened on Trump’s watch. Prior to yesterday’s attack, no terrorist had used a vehicle to murder American citizens. Trump promised to keep Americans safe and he promised to wipe out ISIS. He failed.

And instead of taking responsibility, Trump decided to blame the top Democrat in the Senate.

But Schumer was quick to respond, and he hammered Trump with his own budget, which Republicans are poised to pass.

As it turns out, Trump eliminated anti-terrorism funding in his budget and refused to put it back even after the NYPD announced that their anti-terror program would be wiped out by the cut.

Schumer wasted no time pointing out Trump’s hypocrisy.

“I have always believed and continue to believe that immigration is good for America. President Trump, instead of politicizing and dividing America, which he always seems to do at times of national tragedy, should be focusing on the real solution – anti-terrorism funding – which he proposed cutting in his most recent budget. I’m calling on the President to immediately rescind his proposed cuts to this vital anti-terrorism funding.”

Basically, Trump would be inviting terrorists to attack the United States by cutting anti-terrorism funding. So instead of worrying about our immigration policies, Americans should be angry about Trump’s irresponsible decision to cut funding that helps law enforcement keep us safe.

