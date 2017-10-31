WATCH: Trump’s Chief Of Staff John Kelly Just Admitted That He Doesn’t Think There Was Anything Wrong With Slavery

The Civil War was about slavery. In fact, slavery was the one issue that threatened to rip the union apart before the Constitution was even ratified. At the convention in Philadelphia, the “Three-Fifths” compromise was made due to the southern states wanting more representation in the House of Representatives due to wanting their slaves to count as part of the Constitution. So, the states that would go on to become the Confederate States of America actually forced the Founders to protect slavery in the original Constitution.

These “compromises” would be done repeatedly, through different types of fugitive slave laws, and other compromises like the creation of the 36-30 line – known today as the Mason-Dixon line. Slavery was allowed below that line, and was not allowed above it. That compromise was later threatened with the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which would allow the incoming state of Kansas to vote on whether or not to allow slavery, rather than having the state automatically enter as either a slave state or a free state. This resulted in “Border Ruffians” violently crossing the line into Kansas to make sure that Kansas allowed slavery. This conflict would come to be so bloody that it was known as “Bleeding Kansas.”

Now, all of this led to one thing: There were states who wanted the United States to allow slavery, and those who knew it to be a brutal, immoral institution that needed to end. Hence, no matter what the white supremacist revisionist history and propaganda says, the Civil War was about slavery. However, Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff, John Kelly, seems to need that little history lesson.

In a Tuesday appearance with right-wing hack Laura Ingraham, Kelly had a few words regarding famed Confederate General Robert E. Lee, with regards to the recent controversies over statues honoring the Confederacy. He said of the pro-slavery general:

“I would tell you that Robert E. Lee was an honorable man. He was a man that gave up his country to fight for his state, which 150 years ago was more important than country. It was always loyalty to state first back in those days. Now it’s different today. But the lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War, and men and women of good faith on both sides made their stand where their conscience had them make their stand.”

I can only come to the conclusion that this means that the so-called “adult in the room” in Trump’s chaotic, incompetent, scandal-ridden White House is either too ignorant of history to know what kind of man he just used the word “honorable” to describe, or he is just A-OK with slavery, and equates white supremacy and owning human beings with the likes of those who would liberate those human beings who were so brutally held in bondage against their will for so many years that we, their descendants, still suffer injustices as a result, even today.

Next time someone says the Trump Administration isn’t full of white supremacists, show them this.

Watch Kelly’s dangerous remarks below:

Enough about John Kelly being the “adult in the room.” He’s out here praising Robert E. Lee and falsifying history. pic.twitter.com/22BXNOqSMt — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) October 31, 2017

Featured image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images