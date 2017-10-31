WATCH: Hannity Loses His Sh*t And Refers To Hillary As ‘President Clinton’ During UNHINGED Rant

Sean Hannity threw a massive temper tantrum on Monday night in defense of Donald Trump.

The Fox News host went off on a seriously delusional rant about Hillary Clinton, even referring to her as “President Clinton” on two occasions.

Hannity whined about the indictments against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, and just like Donald Trump, attempted to shift the focus from Trump’s Russia collusion to Hillary Clinton.

“This is beyond insanity and it’s inexcusable,” Hannity whined. “Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, the Obama Administration allowed your national security to be compromised in what is an unprecedented way and few in the media will touch this story. Major crimes were committed. They knew about it. They did nothing before the deal.”

Hannity is referring to the Uranium One deal the Obama Administration made with Russia back in 2010. Trump himself has been bellowing about it for quite some time now in a desperate effort to distract from his very real crimes.

Basically, the deal gave a Russian company no more than a 51 percent stake in a Canadian-based mining company and ownership of “20 percent of the currently licensed uranium in-situ recovery production capacity in the U.S.”

This deal does not harm our national security as Hannity claims, nor did Hillary Clinton personally approve of the deal. Factcheck.org recently gave a run-down of the deal and thoroughly debunked Trump and Hannity’s claims.

“As we’ve written before, there is no evidence that donations to the Clinton Foundation from people with ties to Uranium One or Bill Clinton’s speaking fee influenced Hillary Clinton’s official actions,” FactCheck.org wrote. “That’s still the case.”

In fact, not only did such a deal require approval from several federal agencies and committees, only 11 percent of overall U.S. production of uranium comes from Uranium One. And that uranium is sold to operators of commercial nuclear reactors. Basically, the uranium is being sold to us as it would have if Uranium One was not held by a Russian company. This deal was under a lot of scrutiny before it went through, and was even publicly announced. But Hannity did not utter one word about it when it happened.

Of course, Hannity is still insisting that the evidence is on Trump’s side despite the fact that there is a lot of evidence proving that he and Trump are full of shit and that Trump committed treason to steal an election.

“We are at a major crisis point in America tonight. Do we have equal justice under the law in this country today? If you or I or anybody in this room with me now or watching TV with you, if we ever did anything close to what the Clintons, the DNC, and others did, we would be rotting in a jail cell tonight hoping our friends would send us a cake that had a file. The only difference between Trump/Russia collusion is that we have the evidence, and after a year of black helicopter conspiracy theories, they have none. And just like we have the evidence, when it comes to Clinton and her email server scandal, why hasn’t she been charged?”

Here’s the video via YouTube.

Hillary Clinton has not been charged because she didn’t commit any crimes and there is ZERO evidence that she did. Trump, on the other hand, is about to go down for collusion.

Clearly, nobody gives Trump a blowjob like Sean Hannity. And frankly, he and Fox News should be sued for slander.

