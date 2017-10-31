Watch GOP Senator Almost Knock Over American Flags As He Dodges Indictment Questions (VIDEO)

A Capitol Hill press conference that was supposed to be about judicial nominations went quickly south when Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) suddenly felt the need to sneak out, and in the process almost knocked over the flags behind the podium.

The podium was being held by Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX).

“Anybody have any questions for Senator Grassley, or anybody else here, on this topic?” Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, asked reporters, making clear he didn’t want questions about the indictments and guilty plea involving three of President Donald Trump’s campaign aides to dominate the news conference. When reporters pressed to get on-camera comment about the legal problems facing Trump campaign aides Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos, the usually accommodating Cornyn tried to deflect, saying the issue wasn’t in the Senate’s “wheelhouse.” As multiple reporters shouted out, Grassley, who chairs the judiciary committee, which is investigating alleged Russian meddling in US elections, decided to slip out. Source: CNN

At about the 20 second mark, you can see Grassley start anxiously planning his exit. Even while Cornyn was answering questions, Grassley continued to eye the exit, just behind the flags. Then a reporter asked about the indictment of Trump’s former campaign chair, Paul Manafort. Behind Cornyn, the flags begin to rock and you see a head appear and then soon disappear through the exit, but since the flags were blocking the doors, Grassley almost knocked them over on his way out. Just imagine for a moment if a Democrat had done that. They would forever be labeled anti-American.

The flag episode is not why I’d label Grassley anti-American. I would label him anti-American because he’s attempted to obstruct and deflect the investigation into Russian collusion from its inception.

Here’s the video: