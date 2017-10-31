Seth Meyers Summed Up Monday’s Events Perfectly [VIDEO]

Monday, October 30, 2017 is one of those dates that will go down in history, the type where future generations will ask you where you were and what you were doing when former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, as well as Manafort’s top aide, Rick Gates surrendered to the FBI, later entering ‘not guilty’ pleas, while Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos pled guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia as a result of Robert Mueller’s probe into President Trump’s possible collusion with the country.

Infamous moments of historical significance such as these only come around maybe once every 15 or 20 years so when the news broke on Monday morning, we all knew that one thing was for certain — That late-night TV hosts were going to have an absolute field day with this story. Not due to the direct implications of Mueller’s investigation, however, but more because of how the President and anyone linked to him would react. Taylor Swift has better coping mechanisms than President Trump so most of us were curious as to what Trump would Tweet or how Fox News would handle the story and neither disappointed.

Our late-night hosts didn’t let us down, either, but nobody summarized the whole situation better than Seth Meyers during his A Closer Look segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Just kick back and enjoy.

