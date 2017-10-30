This Is What Fox News Considered ‘News’ As Everyone Else Covered Indictment Of Trump Camp Manager

This morning, Trump’s former campaign manager was indicted for conspiracy against the United States, a.k.a. treason (among other things – you can read the full list of charges here), and ordered to turn himself in to the FBI. As he did so, every news outlet was busy covering it, reporting on the situation as it developed. Except for Fox News. They must have needed some time to decide on their spin because they were reporting on candy and hamburger emojis while the story on Paul Manafort unfolded.

Seriously. They were reporting on Halloween candy and some kind of “hamburger emoji crisis” at Google as the first indictment in Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation was unsealed and handed down.

As of 8:41, Fox has moved on to real issues. pic.twitter.com/DwGqgthW5R — Rae Whitlock (@RaeWhitlock) October 30, 2017

This is FOX News currently… pic.twitter.com/4yInN7exr5 — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) October 30, 2017

CNN: Paul Manafort to turn himself in to FBI today

MSNBC: Manfort Told to Surrender

Fox News: Important story on hamburger emojis 🍔🍔🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/AQ8GxpAh8N — StrictlyCovfefè 📻 (@christoq) October 30, 2017

Everybody else is talking about the Paul Manafort arrest, @foxnews is talking about cheeseburger emojis. #MuellerMonday pic.twitter.com/Y8vqPcIMYG — CarrieTBow (@CarrieTBow) October 30, 2017

They did start talking about Manafort, and even published an opinion piece from contributor Erick Erickson, who is trying to spin this news into nothing by saying that it looks like the charges against Manafort have nothing to do with Trump. He is, of course, calling the whole thing a conspiracy in which Mueller comes up completely empty on the collusion story.

Har de har har. Manafort is a slimeball. Unless Trump has something serious on him (and what could be more serious than the charges already against him?), Manafort will probably place his own ass above Trump’s.

