This 2016 Hannity Tweet Is Now Like A Knife In The Back For Trump

No one on earth has been a bigger cheerleader for Donald Trump than Fox News’ Sean Hannity. In the wake of Monday’s indictments of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, Manafort’s top aide Rick Gates and with a guilty plea of former economic advisor to Trump, George Papadopoulos, it appears the house of cards is beginning to collapse.

Hannity, though, is ready with the pro-Trump propaganda. Immediately after the news of the indictment hit, Hannity was ready with his defense of Trump which means he’s blaming Hillary:

Not that there wasn’t Russian collusion with a 2016 presidential candidate. It’s just that her name was not Trump. We now have real evidence that the FBI uncovered a Russian plot dating back to 2009 that involved bribery, extortion, blackmail, money laundering and racketeering. It all came a year before Hillary Clinton and the Obama Administration approved the corrupt Uranium One deal. ………………………………… We have evidence of another Russia scandal, also involving a 2016 candidate not named Trump. We now know that the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid over $9 million to help fund the discredited, Russia-linked dossier crafted to ruin then-candidate Donald Trump. This was nothing short of a collaborative effort with the Russians to manipulate the outcome of the last presidential election.

Not surprisingly, Trump’s statements are mirroring Hannity:

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

Only, Manafort was part of the Trump campaign during many of these alleged crimes and Hannity knows it. In fact, in 2016, he tweeted it:

While a Sean Hannity tweet certainly won’t stand up in a court of law, Hannity has long been the media sycophant for the Trump administration. If he says Manafort was instrumental in Trump winning the White House, he was.

Featured image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images.