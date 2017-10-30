News

How Sh*tty Of A Birthday Must Ivanka Trump Be Having?

By John Prager ·

With the whirlwind of information coming at us about Paul Manafort’s indictment, Trump’s  allcaps claim that their was “NO COLLUSION,” a former advisor’s admission of collusion, and all the other devastating shit happening to Team Trump today, the American public is missing one crucial detail: this is all happening on Ivanka Trump’s birthday.

Daddy’s Little Girl was born on October 30, 1981 and the FBI got her a present: the first of many boots that will be dropping on her father’s administration.

This has to be particularly worrisome for poor, dear, sweet Ivanka, whose husband is also under investigation in Muellergate.

As of 3 PM EST, only one post was on Ivanka’s Twitter — a self-defensive birthday note from her daughter she attempted to use to excuse herself for forgetting her sister Tiffany’s birthday.

Americans were nice enough to pop by and wish her a happy birthday:

Paul Manafort and Rick Gates have both pleaded not guilty to their respective crimes and former campaign aide George Papadopoulos cut a secret plea deal in which he admitted to lying about the Trump campaign’s outreach to Russian officials regarding a meeting between Trump and Putin and collecting “dirt” on Hillary Clinton.

It’s clear that Mueller is accelerating his probe into the Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia, and it must really ruin Ivanka’s day that they’ll probably be coming for Jared soon.

