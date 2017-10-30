Guilty As Hell Paul Manafort And Rick Gates Enter ‘Not Guilty’ Pleas In Russian Collusion Scandal (TWEET/VIDEO)

The world is exploding right now due to the news that Donald Trump’s second campaign manager, Paul Manafort has been indicted on a litany of felony charges by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Manafort, as well as his business associated and fellow Trump campaign official Rick Gates have been taken into federal custody, but both have laughably entered pleas of not guilty to all kinds of high crimes – including really shady stuff like money laundering and conspiracy against their own country.

Of course, the Trump White House is in all-out “nothing to see here” mode. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders spent her entire Monday briefing lying through her teeth with regards to the Manfort and Gates situation. As if this weren’t bad enough for Team Trump, a third person in their orbit has been charged as well, foreign policy adviser George Padadopoulos. It also seems that this gentleman may be flipping on Trump, because he was caught lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is a crime, and is being listed as a cooperating witness, according to former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara:

Special Counsel Mueller appears to have a cooperating witness, George Papadopoulos. That is significant. Time will tell how significant. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) October 30, 2017

In short, the entire Trump White House is in deep shit. Sarah Sanders can say all day long that this has nothing to do with Trump’s campaign, and they had to go flipping it all back to Hillary, even though she is a private citizen:

These people are unbelievable. All I know is that this will continue to get closer to Trump and his inner circle, and they’ll be removed in due course. Hopefully, the snakes in that pit continue to turn on each other in order to save their own skins, and we can take our country back from these treasonous squatters.

