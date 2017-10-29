The Internet Wrecks Tomi Lahren For Halloween Costume Which Violates U.S. Flag Code

Tomi Lahren, the conservative media pundit, and newly-minted Fox News personality is the reason for blonde jokes. Lahren previously blasted black NFL athletes who choose to kneel instead of stand during the national anthem in a silent form of protest against racial inequality and police brutality. “We don’t like it. It’s a disgrace to us,” she shrieked while admitting that she has no idea what they are protesting. “We love our country,” Lahren said. “We’re just going to shut off the TV, we’re not going to go to games. And they’ll pay for it.”

Today, Lahren took to her Instagram account to show off her Halloween costume. Lahren is dressed as a #MAGA superhero with an American flag for a cape and included this caption, “Oh LA get ready to find your safe spaces! What am I? Well if you’re a conservative, I’m American AF. If you’re a lib, I’m ‘offensive.’ Let’s go.”

Uproxx notes that Ryan Fournier, a frequent Fox News commentator and chair of the Trump Students group, called Lahren’s outfit “the MOST patriotic costume” ever. Because nothing says patriotic like a red, white and blue fanny pack.

Nope. My husband got you beat. pic.twitter.com/DyGI0GIYrS — Samantha Hamlin (@SamHam73) October 29, 2017

While Tomi’s outfit might have given conservative men a full-fledged freedom boner, comments poured in to remind Lahren that she’s violating the U.S. flag code.

The flag should never be carried flat or horizontally, but always aloft and free. The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery. It should never be festooned, drawn back, nor up, in folds, but always allowed to fall free.

Tomi was thoroughly mocked on Twitter.

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/tkJcDX7ZeW — Brandi Sheridan (@J_B_Sher) October 29, 2017

For Halloween, Tomi Lahren dressed as a Flag Code Violation. pic.twitter.com/Ur24U6v2uB — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 29, 2017

Someone tell them that wearing flags is far worse than taking a knee — Carolyn Ellis (@CarolynEllis5) October 29, 2017

I wish you could hear the room full of kids at my house laughing at you, Tami. — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 29, 2017

Bat 💩 crazy and looking like a beer can — Janie (@TwinkleBerry83) October 29, 2017

Do you know this guy? pic.twitter.com/r6n4vHryKs — Mom (@alpha5150) October 29, 2017

We are not triggered, Tomi, nor do we need a safe place. Well, maybe it would be nice to have a safe place from conservative stupidity, though. We get it. Lahren just wants some attention. “Look at me, look at me! I’m violating the U.S. flag code while disparaging black athletes who do not disrespect the flag.”

