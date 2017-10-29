Hillary Hilariously Ribs Fox Hosts For Their Insane Obsession With ‘Impeaching’ Her (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton is not shutting up and going away as some would like her to. Now that she is a private citizen who has zero intention of running for office ever again, the former First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State, and 2016 Democratic Presidential nominee can speak her mind, and she did so in spectacular fashion at a dinner on Saturday night for the Human Rights Campaign. While speaking to the nation’s largest LGBTQIA rights organization, Hillary turned her attentions to Fox News, the network that seems obsessed with her, even though she is a private citizen, and their criminal orange poster boy is the one who is currently squatting in the White House. Hillary said of Fox:

“It does strike me that in the last few days at least, Fox News seems to think that’s where I live, in the White House. Because they spend a disproportionate amount of their time talking about impeaching me.” “So, look, if they want to make a trade, I’d be more than willing. I would have much preferred to have come to the dinner tonight from a slightly closer residence.”

That’s a trade I’d be all for – and millions of other Americans feel the same way. The deeper issue here, though, is that Fox, like the rest of the world, knows that an indictment is coming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Monday, and they have no way to spin their way out of this one. So, what do they do instead? Tell their brainwashed viewers that Hillary Clinton is the real criminal here, and that Donald Trump is being witch hunted by the “fake media.” They whip those right-wing nuts up into a frenzy, all so that they can keep them just the way they like them: angry, ignorant, and frightening of boogie men on the left who don’t exist.

Give ’em hell, Hillary. You’ve earned that right.

Watch the video below:

Featured image via Darren McCollester/Getty Images