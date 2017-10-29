Here’s What We ALL Need To Do If Trump Moves To Fire Mueller And Shut Down The Russia Probe

Now that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is about to indict someone from Team Trump, The Donald and his cronies are panicking. They are realizing that the Russia probe is reaching all the way to the top levels of Trump World, and it might touch Trump’s kids – or even Trump himself. Therefore, it shouldn’t be a surprise if Trump moves to fire Robert Mueller in an effort to shut this probe down before more indictments start coming down. However, thanks to the good people over at MoveOn.org, there is a nationwide plan in place to respond to a Mueller firing within hours. Here is an image, via Twitter, of what that page looks like. You can even search by your zip code.

Trump and his swamp creatures may believe that they are above the law. They are not. Nobody – not even and perhaps ESPECIALLY not the president – is above legal ramifications for operating in an unlawful fashion. These people are treasonous, and Robert Mueller is going to prove it. If Mueller is removed, we might as well hand the United States of America over to Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin.

America, we must be the guardians of our own democratic republic. These incompetent authoritarians are destroying this country with their treasonous ways, and the only way to rid the nation of the scourge of white supremacy, homophobia, misogyny, xenophobia, and all other forms of dangerous bigotry and autocracy operating at the highest levels of our government is to remove and jail them all. Robert Mueller is key to that. He could save us – so if Trump tries to fire Mueller, it is up to refuse to let that stand.

Featured image via Ann Heisenfelt/Getty Images