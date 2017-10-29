‘DO SOMETHING!’: Trump Panics As Mueller’s Investigation Closes In On Him

With news circulating that Robert Mueller will be handing down his first indictment in the Russia investigation soon, Donald Trump is allowing us to watch him squirm in Twitterland.

As usual, Trump demanded that everyone stop looking at him and instead focus on his eternal scapegoat, Hillary Clinton and the phone right-wing “uranium” conspiracy. After all, “collusion” with a foreign enemy isn’t a crime, he says:

Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?),…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

…the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

…"collusion," which doesn't exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R's… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

Up to this point, Trump’s rant was pretty standard. What makes this magical is his incredibly panicky “DO SOMETHING:

…are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

Naturally, Americans joined together to mock him:

Who exactly are you asking to "DO SOMETHING"? Putin? If you're innocent, there is nothing that needs to be done right?😂 #MuellerIsComingForU — Platinum Me! (@purplemoonluv) October 29, 2017

Indictments begin Monday. I can’t wait either. — George Romaka (@TwinAonLI) October 29, 2017

Oh we're gonna do something, but you're not gonna like it at all !

Viva justice ! — Regular carpenter (@ReggieCarpente5) October 29, 2017

You are certainly not acting like an innocent person. You are frantic in every sense of the word. Just face reality…. If you broke the law, we will all know about it soon! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 29, 2017

I wish they would ban you from twitter like your buddy (co-conspirator? ) rodger stone. Then your SAD little hands would have nothing to do. — Hippie F. James (@HFJ666) October 29, 2017

You mean "DO SOMETHING BEFORE THEY GET ME!!!" 1 2 Muellers coming for you…. — Adan GarciaHernandez (@AdanGarciaHern2) October 29, 2017

According to Trump, all of this is an attempt to distract from his “historic Tax Cuts & Reform,” which we have apparently known about since the investigation began long before he was kinda-sorta elected by a minority of the population and an archaic system that was set up to preserve the power of slave states.

All of this "Russia" talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

Trump is extremely worried about something. Perhaps he knows it’s only a matter of time before his world comes crashing down upon him.

Featured image via Getty Images (drew Angerer)/screenshot