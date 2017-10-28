Twitter Just Banned A Major Trump Ally For Threatening Journalists (SCREENSHOTS)

Trump advisor Roger Stone says a bunch of wacky stuff on Twitter, but he managed to go too far even for a platform that seems to ban more people for condemning hate speech than anything else.

After it was announced that at least one person had been indicted by a grand jury in the Russia probe, Stone went nuts on journalists who reported the information — especially CNN’s Don Lemon.

“There r no credible “fact checks” that clear the Clinton’s on Uranium,” Stone wrote in his typical uneducated manner to Lemon. “Even the people at CNN say i are a buffoon behind you back.”

“You come across on tv as a dull witted arrogant partyboi,” the dull-witted Trump ally added. “You lie constantly and no one who knows you thinks you r bright.”

“Don Lemon must be confronted, humiliated, mocked, and punished,” Stone said. “Dumber than dog shit.”

“Stop lying about the Clinton’s and Uranium you ignorant lying covksucker !!!!” Stone continued. “You fake news you dumb piece of shit.”

Stone also told Charles Blow, “U have no cried you fast talking arrogant fake news piece of shit !”

It’s unclear why Stone has never bothered to learn to spell at above a second-grade level or why he thinks there should be spaces before exclamation marks, but he’ll have plenty of time to think about that and possibly learn to spell because he’s gone from Twitter.

Whoa. Roger Stone lost his shit to such a degree, Twitter suspended his account. So, why hasn't Trump been suspended? pic.twitter.com/849LYIGztl — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) October 28, 2017

Maybe Stone is just worried that he might be indicted, maybe he’s just furious that the chickens are coming home to roost but at least we don’t have to deal with his bullsh*t anymore.

