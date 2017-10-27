Yet Another Asshole Just Rammed A Bunch Of Protesters With His Car (VIDEO)

Yet another horrible human being decided to ram his car through a crowd of protesters in California on Thursday.

Daniel Wenzyk, who was convicted of committing lewd acts against a child under the age of 14 in 2006, apparently got impatient as protesters rallied for immigrants’ rights and did what we can normally expect from horrible human beings: he tried to run a bunch of people down with his car.

“I think he was trying to get through the crowd,” Lt. Adam Hawley said of the incident, dismissing concerns that the numerous protesters who were injured were “victims of what appears to be a deliberate and hateful crime.”

“We don’t have any indication he was trying to harm somebody,” Hawley says. Video of the incident shows Wenzyk deliberately plowing his car through people, which brings Hawley’s account heavily into question,

In total, six protesters were taken to a hospital for evaluation after the attack. Fortunately, no one sustained serious injuries.

Despite Hawley’s assertion that the child molester was not trying to hurt anyone, Wenzyk was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. He was later released pending the results of the investigation.

Watch the attack below and decide for yourself if it was deliberate:

Man arrested and released after driving through immigration protest in California. No one was seriously hurt. Story: https://t.co/jtbyPl4qER pic.twitter.com/jibpKdMSlG — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) October 27, 2017

