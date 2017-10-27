WATCH: Former White House Official Suggests On Hannity That Hillary Clinton Should Be Executed

While on the campaign trail, ‘Lock her up!’ chants repeatedly rang out from the crowd of Trump supporters even though Hillary Clinton has not been charged with a crime of any sort. Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn also led those chants, saying, “If I did a tenth of what [Hillary Clinton] did, I would be in jail” then later, it was Flynn who was forced to resign over violating federal law. We’re still not sure what crime team Trump thinks Hillary is guilty of, but former White House deputy assistant to Trump Sebastian Gorka suggested that Hillary Clinton deserves to be tried for treason and executed, according to ThinkProgress.

Gorka made this suggestion on Hannity’s show Thursday night.

“If this had happened in the 1950s, there would be people up on treason charges right now,” Gorka said. “The Rosenbergs, okay, this is equivalent to what the Rosenbergs did, and those people got the chair. Think about it — giving away nuclear capability to our enemies, that’s what we’re talking about.”

Watch:

Gorka is responding to the Uranium One non-scandal which was whipped up by Steve Bannon and there is zero evidence that Hillary Clinton did anything corrupt. As Judd Legum explains, the ‘scandal’ comes from a book authored by Bannon in 2016 which is ridden with typos. And it was based on a fake press release. In other words, it’s fake news.

There are other false claims, too.

6. The problem is: 1. Hillary Clinton could not have blocked the sale. She was one of NINE cabinet members on a committee — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 27, 2017

She didn’t even sit on the committee.

What isn’t fake news is that the White House has lawyered up amid special counsel Robert Mueller investigating any potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. It’s so bad that even Donald Trump’s lawyer has had to lawyer up.

Hannity didn’t even bother pushing back on Gorka’s violent rhetoric. Instead, he moved on to another guest.

Arm yourself with facts, not stupidity and/or conspiracy theories. That’s the only way to fight against the propaganda coming from the Trump administration and its allies – because they are gaslighting America with these false accusations.

