Trump’s Puerto Rico Contract With Two-Man Energy Company Is Corrupt As F*ck

When the Trump administration hired a tiny two-man energy operation to restore Puerto Rico’s power grid, many suspected that the deal was corrupt as hell and they were absolutely correct.

Some beautiful genius leaked a copy of the contract with Whitefish, and Jesus f*cking Chris it’s horrific. The contract says that “in no event” may the government “audit or review the cost and profit elements” under the agreement, allowing complete secrecy about how the $300 million handed to the company is spent.

In addition, both of the “very fine people” who will be doing the work will be given $332 per day for accommodations — way more than the average hotel in Puerto Rico — as well as a luxurious $80 per day for food. Supervisors will be paid $462 per hour and linemen will receive $319 per hour — a pretty sweet deal for the two-year-old company, which has ties to the Trump administration.

Whitefish contract states, "In no event shall [government bodies] have the right to audit or review the cost and profit elements." Wow. pic.twitter.com/dIyQXb6AK0 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 27, 2017

But the work will be finished on time, right? Not likely.

The contract stipulates that the Puerto Rican government “waives any claim against Contractor related to delayed completion of work.”

Incredible: Whitefish contract states Puerto Rican govt "waives any claim against Contractor related to delayed completion of work." pic.twitter.com/k4wWxrLFq2 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 27, 2017

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz demanded that the deal be voided, which led Whitefish to angrily tweet, “We’ve got 44 linemen rebuilding power lines in your city & 40 more men just arrived. Do you want us to send them back or keep working?”

“They are threatening not to do their job which frankly is quite irregular for a company hired to the work for the public sector,”the Mayor replied.

“The contract should be voided right away and a proper process which is clear, transparent, legal, moral and ethical should take place,” Cruz told Yahoo News.

The deal is so horrible that even Republicans on the House Natural Resources Committee have a problem with it.

“The size and terms of the contract, as well as the circumstances surrounding the contract’s formation, raise questions regarding PREPA’s standard contract awarding procedures,” wrote Reps. Rob Bishop and Bruce Westerman on Thursday.

Whitefish says it welcomes investigations into the shady deal:

“Whitefish Energy appreciates the efforts of the committees to gather information so that they have confidence in the overall process to support the people of Puerto Rico as well Whitefish Energy’s capabilities and commitment to deliver on the contract to help restore power and a sense of normalcy for the people of Puerto Rico.”

Previously, Whitefish’s largest government contract was when they received $1.3 million to upgrade power lines in Arizona.

With a contract that throws money at the company with no oversight and no guarantee that work will be completed in a timely manner, this is probably a mistake.

