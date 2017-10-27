BREAKING: The First Charges Have Been Filed In Mueller’s Russia Investigation

Special Counsel Robert Mueller appears to have turned something up in his investigation into the Trump-Russia scandal. The first official charges have been filed according to CNN, and someone may well be taken into custody in just a few days. While the House and Senate seem to be throwing in the towel on their investigations, and Republicans including Trump himself are ramping up their calls for investigations into Hillary and Uranium One, Mueller is still doing his job.

CNN has an exclusive story on this. The charges are currently sealed by order of a federal judge, and Mueller’s office would not comment. However, they say:

“Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, the sources said. It is unclear what the charges are.”

Mueller was appointed special counsel shortly after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. The original investigation was into whether Trump obstructed justice in firing Comey, but lately, he and his team have been interviewing everyone from Paul Manafort to Michael Flynn – both of whom have known ties to Russia and pro-Russia groups.

Mueller’s office has also been looking into a meeting between Don Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort and a Russian attorney who claimed to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton. Don Jr. even said he “loved it” when he said he’d take the meeting. He promptly lied about it, saying it was about adoptions, and then released emails proving he lied.

Since it’s not clear what the charges are or who they’re against, there are all sorts of possibilities. The dominoes clearly are starting to fall, and Trump’s increasingly loud focus on Hillary and Democrats shows that he’s running ever more frightened.

