Trump’s ICE Thugs Stop Ambulance Taking 10-Year-Old Girl With Cerebral Palsy To Surgery

Donald Trump’s patriotic “deportation force” just saved America from another dangerous criminal “rapist” and/or “drug dealer” — a 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy.

Rosamaria Hernandez’s mother brought her across the border illegally when she was three months old because she could not afford treatments in Mexico.

Obviously, this child represents a grave threat to America, so as she was being transferred from a medical center in Laredo, Texas to a hospital in Corpus Christi at around 2 a.m. Tuesday the ambulance taking her to surgery was stopped by Border Patrol agents.

Trump’s thugs allowed the ambulance to continue to Driscoll Children’s Hospital, where they waited with guns at the ready outside her room until she was released just in case she tried to sell anyone drugs, rape someone, or go on a rampage.

Wednesday, she was dumped into a facility for unaccompanied migrant children — a rare move when a child already living in the United States is involved. What made this move particularly odd is that Rosamaria was not released to her cousin, a U.S. citizen who was riding in the ambulance with her.

“The fact that they spent so much time and resources to follow this girl, to treat her like she was the highest-priority criminal that ever walked on this earth — the way they’re treating her is just beyond what a 10-year-old special needs child should be treated,” says Priscilla Martinez, an immigration advocate.

But the fact that she has special needs might be why the Trump administration considers her such a high priority. Recently, Trump’s education secretary Betsy DeVos rescinded more than 70 documents outlining rights for special needs students — attacking those who need our help the most seems to be a hallmark of the Trump klan clan.

Every single day, the Trump administration sinks lower and lower. Just when you think they have gone as low as possible, they unearth yet another sub-sub-sub-sub-basement.

Featured image via NY Times/Getty Images(pool)