Trump Just Got Banned From The Place Where He Proposed To Melania

You know how a lot of couples celebrate anniversaries and other special events by visiting the place where one proposed to the other? Well, Donald and Melania Trump can’t do that because The Donald isn’t allowed to set foot there anymore.

Trump proposed to Melania at the Met Gala in 2004 where he presented her with a $3 million dollar ring he got for half price. The annual $50,000 per ticket event has been a favorite for the Trumps, who have frequently attended since their engagement. On Wednesday, the woman who has hosted the event since 1999, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, announced that Trump is no longer welcome to attend.

The announcement happened on The Late Late James Show with James Corden during the “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” segment. Wintour was presented with the option of eating pickled pigs’ feet or answering one of Cordon’s questions, and she chose the latter.

“Celebrities from all walks of life are desperate to get a ticket,”, Corden said. “Everyone from Beyonce to George Clooney attends, so my question is who would you never invite back to the Met Gala?”

“Donald Trump,” Wintour replied.

Watch Wintour break the Trump’s hearts below:

Featured image via screengrab