Milo Yiannopoulos Tells Aussies To Vote Against Marriage Equality Weeks After His Own Gay Wedding

Milo Yiannopoulos will do anything to keep his name in the spotlight after his shameful resignation from his position as senior editor for Breitbart News back in February and now the homosexual far-right media troll has a new avenue — Trying to convince Australians to vote against marriage equality, despite marrying an unnamed man in a private ceremony in Hawaii just weeks ago.

Australians are currently being asked by their federal government to take part in a postal vote to decide whether the law should be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry, as the law in Australia was altered in 2004 to define marriage as between a man and a woman. Surveys were sent out to Australians aged over 18 years of age and enrolled on the Commonwealth Electoral Role, with results of the mail-in only poll scheduled to be announced on November 15.

The vote, coming at a cost of AU$122 million (US$94 million), has stirred up more than its fair share of controversy, with the nation divided over whether to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ Surprisingly, Yiannopoulos has become a rather loud proponent for Australians to vote against same-sex marriage, just weeks after his own gay marriage.

“My gut would be to vote against it,” Yiannopoulos told the Daily Mail, adding “I’m gay and a Catholic. The highest priority for me is making sure no church, no believer anywhere, is required to violate their religious conscience. I think those things can co-exist perfectly peacefully. I think the state probably should recognize a gay couple who want to commit to one another,” He continued. “But the paramount consideration is not those gay couples – it is religious freedoms.”

Another fear that Yiannopoulos has is the effect same-sex marriage could have on gay culture. “One of the few advantages of being gay was that you could tumble out of a nightclub at 1am on a Tuesday and no one could have a go at you for it. But if we’re buying into these institutions like marriage, I worry that there will be a deadening effect on gay culture.”

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but comments like these are more than just a little ironic when they come directly from the mouth of a man who recently had his own gay marriage. Photos surfaced of Yiannopoulos’ marriage ceremony in Hualalai, Hawaii late last month, with his spouse named on Wikipedia as ‘John,’ although little else is known.

Yiannopoulos resigned from Breitbart in February of this year amid a cloud of controversy after a video emerged where he stated that the relationship between a man or woman and 13-year-old boys can be “perfectly consensual” and a positive experience for the boys.

