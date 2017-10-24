Trump Wets His Pants Over Bob Corker Again, Corker Alerts The White House Daycare Staff

Every time Donald Trump lashes out at Tennessee Senator Bob Corker, he gets his ass handed to him.

For instance, when Trump threw a petty temper tantrum because Corker criticized him, Corker responded thusly:

It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

Corker didn’t even have to say another word. He just sat back and watched as the world laughed at Trump. Trump even continued throwing a hissy fit by relentlessly attacking and insulting Corker, but to avail. Corker had already kicked his ass.

On Tuesday morning, Trump took aim at Corker once again for criticizing Trump’s massive tax cuts for the wealthy.

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

…Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Isn’t it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn’t get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Corker could probably get re-elected in Tennessee. It’s just that he has decided to retire rather than run again.

But while Trump required three tweets to attack Corker, Corker only needed one.

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

Indeed, where is the adult day care staff? Clearly, General John Kelly has utterly failed to regulate Trump’s social media usage. Like a child, Trump needs serious supervision. Every time he rage tweets he embarrasses himself and the nation.

If Trump thinks he is winning this little feud with Corker he should think again. Because Corker has zero f*cks left and he’ll burn Trump’s tiny-handed ass to the ground every single time.

