WATCH: John McCain Mocks President Bone Spurs Over His Draft Deferments

Sen. John McCain, whose status as a war hero Donald Trump publicly and controversially disparaged, took a swipe at the former reality show star over being the recipient of five deferments in order to avoid the draft because his feet hurt. In contrast, McCain spent more than five years as a prisoner of war in which time he was subjected to torture.

“He’s not a war hero,” Trump said during the presidential campaign. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

During a C-SPAN interview about the Vietnam War airing Sunday night, McCain called out wealthy Americans who were able to get out of being drafted into service in the conflict in which he spent years as a POW.

“One aspect of the (Vietnam) conflict by the way that I will never ever countenance is that we drafted the lowest income level of America and the highest income level found a doctor that would say that they had a bone spur,” McCain said. “That is wrong. That is wrong. If we are going to ask every American to serve, every American should serve.”

Trump received five deferments, four of which were for his college studies, and one was for bone spurs.

While on the campaign trail, Trump warned that if Hillary Clinton was elected we would end up in World War III. Trump ‘won’ the election and now he routinely lashes out at countries such as North Korea while having a dick measuring contest with the dictator.

The U.S. Air Force is preparing to put nuclear-armed bombers back on 24-hour ready alert, a status not seen since the Cold War ended in 1991, Defense One reports.

But, Trump is a Fortunate Son who avoided going to war while people of lesser incomes had to see their children drafted. McCain went full-Maverick and called him out for that but in the best possible way.

Personally, I don’t like Presidents with bone spurs.

