Soldier’s Widow Finally Speaks: ‘It Made Me Cry Even More’ — Trump Calls Her A Liar IMMEDIATELY

Monday morning, things got much worse for Donald Trump and his version of what happened during the phone call he made to Myeshia Johnson, the pregnant widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in the Nigerian ambush orchestrated by ISIS.

Appearing on ABC’s Good Morning America, the grieving widow confirmed the account of the Florida Representative, Frederica Wilson, who was accompanying her on her way to meet her husband’s remains when Trump’s call came in. Not only did she repeat exactly what Wilson had recalled, but she said it made her “very upset and hurt,” and made her cry “even worse” on what must have been the worst day of her young life.

She said that she has “nothing to say” to President Trump.

Johnson was sucked into a bitter, public dispute over the call when Wilson recounted what Trump had said as she listened on speakerphone. The timeline of events just spirals from there, with Trump, his spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and his Chief of Staff retired 4-Star General John F. Kelly all taking swipes at Representative Wilson in lieu of overtly calling Myeshia Johnson herself a liar.

All of that changed Monday morning.

After Mrs. Johnson’s appearance on GMA, Trump went back to Twitter one more time. It is now impossible to view what he’s saying as anything other than calling her a liar directly.

I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

The “spoke his name” part of the tweet refers to something very specific that Johnson said in the GMA interview — that the President could not remember Sgt. Johnson’s name:

"[Pres. Trump] couldn't remember my husband's name. … That's what hurt me the most." – Myeshia Johnson, widow of Sgt. La David Johnson pic.twitter.com/px5io2RbJB — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2017

It seems bizarre at this point that Donald Trump would continue to “defend” himself over his statements, but it’s important to remember that the details of this terrorist ambush are still very, very unclear. If the whole affair turns out to be something akin to Benghazi — the attack that killed four Americans in 2012 — then public perception will play a big role in who the American public blames for every aspect what happened, including how he handled the deaths.

Trump seems pretty eager to shift that blame off himself and onto literally anyone else.

Even the widow of a dead soldier.

Watch Myeshia Johnson’s interview here:

Featured image via Joe Raedle/Getty Images