GOP Senate Candidate Says Kids Were Murdered At Sandy Hook Because His God Was Angry

“I like your Christ, I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike your Christ.”

That’s a pretty easy quote from Gandhi to understand. The man was complicated and problematic in a lot of ways, but this one quote never loses its edge for me, because it’s so simple.

I have no doubt, however, that firebrand GOP Senate hopeful Roy Moore would dismiss it as the ramblings of a skinny brown cultist. I mean, Hinduism has to be a cult, since there’s no story of a savior coming back from the dead, no fire and brimstone and angry gods. I mean, there are, but not Roy’s angry God.

Roy’s angry God is apparently the guy responsible for the murders of 20 children and six teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary five years ago this December. You see, Roy’s God is the one from the Old Testament of the Bible, and the book that Roy gets this particular idea from was apparently written 800 years before Christ came around. Laws were different then. You couldn’t eat shrimp or cut your hair at the temples, and I guess if you were a biblical lady, you probably should have been essentially in hiding the entire time you menstruated, because holy shit, was that frowned on.

In fact, that book of the Bible, Hosea, has 197 verses in it, and they’re essentially all about how terrible everyone is, and how God wants to smite them because they don’t love Him enough.

They turned away from the Laws Of God, you see, and that meant the Almighty laid the smack down on them. Translated into current context, Roy Moore says, that means God instructed Adam Lanza to pull the trigger on those children and eventually himself, because America, like the Northern Kingdom of Israel before her, is worshiping false idols.

Personally, I think Hosea himself was just an angry dude. His wife (Gomer) cheated on him, and God made him give his kids funny names, and he wasn’t even sure if the last kid was his… Well, the story’s pretty convoluted, really, but suffice it to say, if I had been designated as one of God’s main spokesmen and I was going through some shit like Hosea was, I can imagine telling my wife that all the bad things happening to her were happening because she was a sinner.

It’s not very Christian, though.

In fact, it’s pretty gross. Here’s video of the guy who’s probably going to win a Senate seat in Alabama telling a church in the town of Guin that God murders children when He’s angry:

On TV today we played footage I found of Roy Moore saying the Newtown, CT. shooting happened because we forgot God's law. pic.twitter.com/jzyVD4tIcW — 🎃andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) September 27, 2017

I know the Bible is a long book, but let’s hope Roy gets to the New Testament soon.

