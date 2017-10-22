Trump SCREAMS On Twitter After Seeing A Poll On Fox News

Rex Tillerson was right. Donald Trump is a f*cking moron.

After years of slamming polls as “fake,” Trump had the nerve to tout a poll on Sunday morning after Fox & Friends reported on it.

The POLITICO/Morning Consult poll results show that 46 percent of respondents think the media fabricates stories about Trump.

So, of course, the poll sent Trump to Twitter so he could literally scream about it and claim that his constant labeling of news outlets as “fake news” are “sinking through”

It is finally sinking through. 46% OF PEOPLE BELIEVE MAJOR NATIONAL NEWS ORGS FABRICATE STORIES ABOUT ME. FAKE NEWS, even worse! Lost cred. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2017

Let’s all keep in mind that this is ONE poll. Furthermore, the results were largely split down partisan lines, with 76 percent of Republicans believing that the news media make up stories about Trump. That number rises to 85 percent among Trump’s most ardent supporters.

If this poll had the opposite results, Trump would be dismissing it as a fake. And we all know it.

Trump only thinks news stories and polls are accurate when they kiss his ass. That’s why Fox & Friends is watched by Trump on a daily basis. They not only kiss his ass, they practically give him a blow-job every morning.

Back in July, a PPP poll showed that a majority of Americans trust the news media more than they trust Trump.

Over 50 percent of Americans said they trust NBC, CNN, ABC, the New York Times, and The Washington Post more than they trust Trump. The percentage of people who said they trust Trump more only hovered in the mid-30s.

You know what else currently stands in the mid-30s? Trump’s approval rating. The latest Gallup poll shows that only 35 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance. The Politico poll has it at 44 percent, so you can probably guess which poll Trump will call “fake.”

