Bill Maher Takes Down Trump’s Lying Chief Of Staff In BLISTERING Rebuke (VIDEO)

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is a Four Star Marine General who gave his son to this nation. That is why it was such a relief when he joined the Trump White House. Everyone thought he’d bring order to a dangerously chaotic situation. However, as Donald Trump’s attacks on Rep. Fredrica Wilson (D-FL) in the midst of a Gold Star family’s grief, General Kelly revealed his true colors. Instead of smoothing things over, he escalated the attacks, and actually lied about Rep. Wilson from the White House press podium. Well, one person isn’t having any of this crap: Comedian and host of HBO’s Real Time Bill Maher.

During a blistering statement on his Friday night panel, Maher said of Kelly:

“He smeared and lied. He smeared that congresslady and he lied about it. He was supposed to be the Trump-minder, but now he acts like Trump.” “You can be this guy that everybody says ‘you are the man of unimpeachable integrity,’ or you can take political hit shots and be the hatchet man. You can’t do both.”

Maher is correct. Kelly’s integrity is no longer unimpeachable, because he chose to utter provable lies from the White House press podium and has also chosen not to apologize for it. He defended the indefensible with regards to Trump’s appalling statements to the Myeshia Johnson, the grieving widow of Army Seargent La David Johnson. With that, Kelly smeared something that is supposed to be sacred, and he cannot take that back.

I never thought I’d say this about a man who has given so much to this country – including his own son – but here it is: Shame on you, John Kelly. You’ve disgraced your position with what you have done. You should apologize to Sgt. Johnson’s widow, and to the nation – and then you should resign.

Watch Maher’s remarks below:

Featured image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images