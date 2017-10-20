WATCH: Reporters DRAG Sarah Huckabee Sanders In Brilliant Fact-Check (VIDEO)

Donald Trump is having a hard time recovering from his fallen soldier debacle, not only because he continues to make it worse, but because America is tired of his nonsense and demands the truth.

It was only yesterday that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly infuriated everyone by criticizing Rep. Frederica Wilson for calling Trump out for disrespecting a Gold Star widow. Kelly also went after Wilson for an old speech in 2015, stating that she’d bragged about how she had gotten money for the FBI acknowledging two deceased agents. Little did Kelly know, this lie would ignite a sh*tstorm for the Trump administration.

Earlier today, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was the unfortunate recipient of the media’s frustration with the dishonest Trump administration. Reporters blasted Sanders with questions in the press briefing, directly pointing out that Wilson’s FBI speech completely contradicted Kelly’s claims. When a reporter boldly pointed out that Wilson had never boasted about funding in her speech, Sanders stumbled through her response:

“Absolutely, General Kelly was stunned that Representative Wilson made comments at a building dedication honoring slain FBI agents about her own actions in Congress, including lobbying former President Obama on legislation. As he pointed out, if you’re able to make a sacred act like honoring American heroes all about yourself, you’re an empty barrel. Or…as we say in the South, all hat, no cattle.”

This was hardly the end for Sanders. Because she’d defended Kelly despite being faced with facts that challenged his claims, reporters attacked her and asked if she’d even seen the speech. Sanders claimed she had, and a reporter pointed out that she should know that Wilson actually praised the FBI agents and didn’t talk about funding. Even as her spot was completely blown up, Sanders pathetically defended Kelly.

The icing on the cake was when a reporter asked if Kelly would respond to more questions over the matter. When Sanders said he already had yesterday, the reporter pointed out:

“He was wrong yesterday!”

As usual, the Trump administration responded with intimidation and bullying. Sanders fired back:

“If you want to go after General Kelly, that’s up to you. If you want to get into a debate with the four-star Marine general, I think that’s something highly inappropriate. Go ahead.”

You can watch Sanders get grilled by reporters below:

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images