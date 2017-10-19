WATCH: George W. Bush Calls Out Trump For Supporting White Supremacy

Former President George W. Bush gave a speech on Thursday in which he said that “bigotry seems emboldened” in the U.S. and warned that Americans need to reject “white supremacy.” This is the speech that Trump should have given even before the Nazi march in Charlottesville. Donald Trump was backed by every white supremacist group across the board during his divisive campaign. Although Bush pointed to the “governing class,” he did not mention the former reality show star’s name, but it was obvious that he was talking about Trump, his policies, and his base.

Bush spoke of our “discourse being degraded by casual cruelty.” He continued to say that we’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism” and added that “we need to recover and recall our own identity.”

“Discontent deepened and sharpened partisan conflicts” in recent years, Bush said in remarks from New York City at a forum focused on security and sponsored by the George W. Bush Institute.

“Bigotry seems emboldened. Our politics seem more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication,” the former President continued.

Bush also warned against “a new era of cyber threats” including Russia’s attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election, a thing which Donald Trump has called a hoax.

“Ultimately this assault won’t succeed, but foreign aggressions including cyber attacks, disinformation, and financial influence should never be downplayed or tolerated,” he said.

“Bigotry or white supremacy in any form is blasphemy against the American creed,” Bush continued.

The Hill reports:

Bush, who advocates free trade, promoted multilateral and bilateral trade deals during his presidency. Trump is now demanding that the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico be renegotiated, under the threat of a U.S. withdrawal.

“We cannot wish globalization away,” Bush said, then he went on to urge society to “adapt” to economic and social change.

Bush went on to warn that democracies face “new and serious threats” today.

Economic, political and national security challenges “proliferate,” he said.

“And they’re made worse by the tendency to turn inward,” he said. “The health of the Democratic spirit itself is at issue and the renewal of that spirit is the urgent task at hand.”

“Our governing class has often been paralyzed in the face of obvious and pressing needs. The American dream of upward mobility seems out of reach for some who feel left behind in a changing economy,” he added.

Watch:

President George W Bush in NYC: “We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism…we need to recall and recover our own identity” pic.twitter.com/dsiSkFzEVp — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 19, 2017

While Bush wasn’t a great president, he wasn’t an evil man (his vice-president was a doozy, though). Donald Trump is so bad for this country that he’s making Bush seem like a reasonable president. And at least Bush knows how to form a coherent sentence. The former President has refrained from being in the public eye, but this speech needed to be made. We’re sure he doesn’t even recognize his own party anymore.

