W. Virginia Halloween Store Boasts Shockingly Racist Costume Display Featuring Pres. Obama (VIDEO)

West Virginia is solid Trump country. The argument has been made that the opioid crisis, along with the “forgotten” population of white working class voters, is the reason for that state being overwhelmingly Trump Nation. However, there is one element that cannot be ignored here: Those same white working class voters also feature a lot of racists who hate President Barack Obama, and the ultimate way to stick it to him was to put Donald Trump in the White House.

Well, it seems that putting Trump in power wasn’t enough for these people. Even though the orange fascist has been steadily shredding the country, degrading the office of the presidency, emboldening our adversaries and scaring the hell out of our allies for nigh on a year now, these people simply cannot resist the temptation to attack President Obama in ever more stunningly racist ways. Case in point – a Halloween costume display in Spirit Halloween in Triadelphia, West Virginia.

The display features an extremely racist depiction of President Obama in the form of a mask – complete with a watermelon costume in the same display, and banana costumes a shelf or two over, according to my friend and colleague John Prager, who shot the video of the shocking racism on the part of this retailer below:

This just goes to show how racist certain people in this country are. This entire display is dripping with racist stereotypes, and it uses our first African American president’s image to reinforce them. We need to confront this bigotry, rather than brushing it under the rug as “economic anxiety,” or whatever other excuses we’ve been letting float out there for people voting for this despicable excuse for a human being. Trump is a crude, crass, rude, misogynistic bigot. There is not one excuse on the face of the earth for voting for a blatant white supremacist, and even less than that for continuing to excuse the behavior of so many of his voters.

Shame on you, Spirit Halloween. It’s time for a boycott, just in time for the best holiday of the year.

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images