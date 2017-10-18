Trump WHINES Like A B*tch On Twitter After NFL And Democrats Tell Him To Go F*ck Himself

The Democrats and the NFL both told Donald Trump to go f*ck himself.

For weeks, Trump has been demanding that the NFL force players to stand for the national athem, a move that would crush protests against police brutality and racial injustice while shredding First Amendment rights.

Well, Trump’s demand backfired as more players than ever before have been taking a knee during the anthem.

And NFL owners decided earlier this week in an annual meeting that they will not adopt a rule to force players to stand.

Of course, this infuriated Trump and he whined about it on Twitter, accusing the NFL of disrespecting the country.

The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem. Total disrespect for our great country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

The kicker is that Trump both disrespected our country and our troops and their families by failing to acknowledge the deaths of four soldiers this week. He has also neglected to call the families and when he contacted the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson he insulted her by telling her that “he knew what he was signing up for.”

Trump’s words were relayed to the media by Rep. Frederica Wilson, whom he lashed out at on Twitter.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

If Trump really has proof, he should release it immediately. But, as usual, Trump is probably bluffing so we should not expect him to actually provide any proof at all.

Trump also attacked Democrats as a whole for not supporting his massive tax cuts for the wealthy.

The Democrats will only vote for Tax Increases. Hopefully, all Senate Republicans will vote for the largest Tax Cuts in U.S. history. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Donald Trump is a deranged lunatic who thinks he is a king. It’s time to oust him from office and put him in prison where he belongs.

Featured Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images