Trump HUMILIATED As WH Walks Back His Attack After Soldier’s Mom Confirms His Insensitive Phone Call

Donald Trump is having another bad day.

Earlier this week, Trump finally contacted the family of one of the four American soldiers who were killed in Niger.

Unfortunately, Trump was an asshole.

“He knew what he signed up for, but I guess it hurts anyway,” Trump told Army Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow Myeshia over the phone while she and the rest of Johnson’s family were meeting his flag-draped coffin.

Florida Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson passed her account of Trump’s insensitive words to the media.

“She was crying the whole time, and when she hung up the phone, she looked at me and said, ‘He didn’t even remember his name.’ That’s the hurting part,” Wilson told MSNBC. “He was almost like joking. He said, ‘Well, I guess you knew’ — something to the effect that ‘he knew what he was getting into when he signed up, but I guess it hurts anyway.’ You know, just matter-of-factly, that this is what happens, anyone who is signing up for military duty is signing up to die. That’s the way we interpreted it. It was horrible. It was insensitive. It was absolutely crazy, unnecessary. I was livid.”

On Wednesday morning, Trump attacked Wilson and accused her of lying. Trump even claimed to have proof.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

As it turns out, Wilson has witnesses, including Johnson’s own grieving mother, who confirmed Wilson’s account to the Washington Post.

“President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband,” Cowanda Jones-Johnson said. She went on to confirm that Wilson’s account was accurate.

Faced with real proof, the White House was forced to walk back Trump’s attack.

“This president cares deeply,” a White House official told the Sentinel. “Maybe he said something that was misunderstood, but he certainly cares about fallen servicemen and women.”

In short, the White House just basically confirmed that Donald Trump acted like an asshole toward Johnson’s family, and also that Rep. Wilson was telling the truth.

Trump owes her and Johnson’s family a very public apology.

Featured Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images