The ‘Fake Melania Trump’ Conspiracy Theory Is Taking The Internet By Storm And It’s Everything

The Internet is going crazy after photos, videos and .gifs have been circulated of Melania Trump with her husband at a press conference on Monday. Will the real Melania Trump please stand up? Don’t look at me like that. Trump circulated conspiracy theories about our country’s first black president in order to delegitimize his presidency so this is fair game and also, it’s hilarious.

And if this is not Melania, we have to ask, what has he done with his wife? Blink twice next time you’re on the air if you need help, girlfriend. We might be there for you. Maybe.

It all started with this tweet from social media user @JoeVargas, then it went viral.

“My wife, Melania, who happens to be right here,” Donald Trump is heard telling reporters.

This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/JhPVmXdGit — BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

Let me save you some time from looking it up. It's not her. pic.twitter.com/IJjHEzWs8p — BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

Uproxx is sure it is Melania, but don’t let them ruin your day. Instead, let’s just enjoy getting away from the Trump swamp and the former reality show star’s outbursts on Twitter.

The Internet is sure that Melania has a body-double.

Holy moly! It looks like a fake nose on that person. WTF? — Java Girl (@kcupjunkie) October 18, 2017

“I’m joined here by my wife Melania…who also happens to be here today” #ItsNotMelania pic.twitter.com/FKU9IB38tn — Dave Jones (@WelshGasDoc) October 18, 2017

Donald Trump out here trying to pass off Michael Jackson lookalikes as Melania is WILD — KFC (@KFCBarstool) October 18, 2017

"She knew what she signed up for." -Donald Trump on Melania — Michael Blackman (@MBlackman37) October 18, 2017

I was THISCLOSE to cancelling Twitter today and now there’s a fake Melania conspiracy and goddamnit I AM HERE FOR IT. I just can’t quit you! — Nicole K (@NicoleK8686) October 18, 2017

okay look this "Melania body-double travels w Trump" story is silly I mean where would they find another woman willing to go places with him https://t.co/aaPQ40tWIu — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 18, 2017

Me: Time to take a break from Twitter. Twitter: Did you hear about fake Melania? Me: I'M LISTENING… pic.twitter.com/MvmlMVFLwo — Annette Christie (@MsAnnetteMC) October 18, 2017

“My wife, Melania, who happens to be right here” I’m at the point where whatever he says, I believe the opposite. That literally ain’t her. https://t.co/9NNpZzy4CK — Sir James The Second (@JKH2) October 18, 2017

Donald Trump is a conspiracy theorist who was elevated to power by his gullible base. Trump supporters seem upset on Twitter that Melania is trending on the social site over this conspiracy theory, but the ones their president circulated are OK by them. Also, what happened to Melania Trump’s nose? There’s something funny going on there. And why isn’t Alex Jones all over this? Hmm…maybe he’s a part of it. I mean, if NASA had to step forward to deny that it is running a child sex slave ring on Mars because of Jones’s conspiracy theory then we can ask what part he played in switching a body double for the First Lady. Jones and Trump are buddies, after all. WHAT HAVE Y’ALL DONE WITH MELANIA?

Stop looking at me like that.

