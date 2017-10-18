Current Issues, Information and Resources, News

The ‘Fake Melania Trump’ Conspiracy Theory Is Taking The Internet By Storm And It’s Everything

By Conover Kennard ·

The Internet is going crazy after photos, videos and .gifs have been circulated of Melania Trump with her husband at a press conference on Monday. Will the real Melania Trump please stand up? Don’t look at me like that. Trump circulated conspiracy theories about our country’s first black president in order to delegitimize his presidency so this is fair game and also, it’s hilarious.

And if this is not Melania, we have to ask, what has he done with his wife? Blink twice next time you’re on the air if you need help, girlfriend. We might be there for you. Maybe.

It all started with this tweet from social media user @JoeVargas, then it went viral.

“My wife, Melania, who happens to be right here,” Donald Trump is heard telling reporters.

Uproxx is sure it is Melania, but don’t let them ruin your day. Instead, let’s just enjoy getting away from the Trump swamp and the former reality show star’s outbursts on Twitter.

The Internet is sure that Melania has a body-double.

Donald Trump is a conspiracy theorist who was elevated to power by his gullible base. Trump supporters seem upset on Twitter that Melania is trending on the social site over this conspiracy theory, but the ones their president circulated are OK by them. Also, what happened to Melania Trump’s nose? There’s something funny going on there. And why isn’t Alex Jones all over this? Hmm…maybe he’s a part of it. I mean, if NASA had to step forward to deny that it is running a child sex slave ring on Mars because of Jones’s conspiracy theory then we can ask what part he played in switching a body double for the First Lady. Jones and Trump are buddies, after all. WHAT HAVE Y’ALL DONE WITH MELANIA?

Stop looking at me like that.

