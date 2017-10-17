Trump Finally Delivers On Promised Phone Call To Soldier’s Wife, Says The Most Disgusting Thing EVER

After two days of controversy over Donald Trump’s lack of response, attention, or even seeming to notice the four soldiers who died in an ambush in Niger nearly two weeks ago, he finally called the pregnant widow of one of the fallen soldiers, Sergeant LaDavid Johnson. At Miami International Airport, where she awaited the remains of her 25-year-old husband, Myeshia Johnson took the president’s 5-minute call.

On hand with Myeshia Johnson was Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, the US Representative from Johnson’s district. Wilson has been critical of Trump’s response — or lack of one — for longer than this has even been in the national spotlight. Sgt. Johnson’s body was left behind after the ambush, and not recovered by the military for two days after the operation. Many questions remain about the ambush, the operation, and the planning that went into the entire effort. Some consider Trump’s bluster on calling military families and his attack on President Barack Obama to be a distraction from those questions that have arisen.

According to Rep Wilson, the phone call was “insensitive and insane,” and if accurate, what she conveyed from Sgt. Johnson’s widow is possibly the worst thing anyone has ever said to the widow of a soldier, let alone the worst thing a president has said. Trump told Mrs. Johnson,

“He knew what he signed up for…But when it happens it hurts anyway.”

Those are the words of a man who has either never suffered a loss or has never cared about one.

The call was first reported by Ross Palombo, the Washington Bureau Chief for an ABC affiliate in Miami. After Palombo tweeted about the Congresswoman’s account of the call, he was contacted by the White House, only for officials to chide him and tell him that the affair was none of his business:

BREAKNG: Top White House official tells me about @realDonaldTrump comment to soldier’s widow “The President’s conversations with the families of American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice are private.” @WPLGLocal10 — Ross Palombo (@RossPalombo) October 18, 2017

This kind of response is, unfortunately, just what America has come to expect from the disgusting Donald Trump and his cohorts in the White House.

