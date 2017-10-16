Robert De Niro Attends Charity Event, Tears Into That ‘Motherf***er’ Donald Trump

Acclaimed actor Robert De Niro doesn’t hold back when it comes to former reality show star Donald Trump and last night was no different. While appearing at the Annual Hudson River Park Gala in Manhattan, New York, the event saw the esteemed actor honored and a bench dedicated to him, according to The Independent. The seven-time Academy Award nominee, who also won two Oscars, tore into that “lowlife” Donald Trump and that was just the beginning.

“One of my pleasures will be keeping people off my bench who don’t deserve a view of the park like Donald Trump,” he said during a speech.

“F–k you, Donald Trump. It’s a horror with this motherf—er.” The “Good Fellas” actor then went on to describe Trump as a “low life.”

Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg deadpanned about the famously shy actor, according to the Daily News. “It took me years before I finally got a sentence out of Bobby. He’s not a big talker.”

Well, Mr. De Niro isn’t shy anymore. During the 2016 campaign, he said, “I’d like to punch Donald Trump in the face” and called him “blatantly stupid.”

Earlier this year, Mr. De Niro called Trump a “flat-out blatant racist”, and added, “If he was smart, he’d be even more dangerous. He’s dangerous as it is.”

He’s not wrong. Trump has tried on several occasions during his usual Twitter outbursts to start a war with North Korea while throwing any attempts of diplomacy out the window. The Paris Accord? Pfft! He’s consistently done away with anything that has President Barack Obama’s name attached to it even if it’s to the detriment of our country and/or the world. Trump’s profound jealousy of his predecessor was obvious long before he started his campaign and now that he was elected by conservatives touting Pepe the Frog memes in their avatars, Trump is guided solely by his feeling of inadequacy toward Obama.

Good on you, Mr. De Niro. Sometimes things just have to be said.

Photo by William D. Bird/Getty Images