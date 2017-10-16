Man In ‘I Stand For The National Anthem’ Shirt Thinks American Flag Is A Lawn Chair

You know how Trump supporters are screaming because brown people are protesting police violence and discrimination by peacefully kneeling for the National Anthem? Well, a photograph has surfaced that perfectly demonstrates the hypocrisy of the “fornicate with the flag” movement or whatever those screaming about it are calling themselves these days.

Trump fans love to wave around their American flags while screaming “America First” but when you look at the respect conservatives actually show for their flag and country, you have to consider having a physician on standby to prevent you from dying of laughter.

One right-wing “protester” wearing a shirt that says “I STAND FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEM” was captured at a Jets game Sunday casually lounging on the same American flag he waves as he claims he’s the biggest patriot in the history of patriotism with his trusty beer next to him.

Deadspin reports that the person who snapped the photo saw the spectacle as they were walking with a friend through the stadium during the third quarter of the game.

“There is a huge tv screen by the food carts right inside the stadium where people gather to watch. We went over there to check it out and we saw him spread the flag out and sit down,” they said. “I thought it was too ironic so I snagged a picture. He sat on it for a few minutes before leaving.”

This is the reality of the “Patriots” on the Right. They talk a big game whenever they see a rainbow American flag or whenever an an African-American person is kneeling in front of one as the National Anthem plays. But when it comes to respecting the flag — well, you see what happens.

Featured image via screengrab