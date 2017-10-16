As ‘Me Too’ Posts Flood Social Media, Video Surfaces Of Trump Bragging About Hiring A ‘HOT’ Teenager

Everyone knows what a dirtbag Donald Trump is when it comes to women. His wives, his ex-wives, his mistresses, and even perfect strangers could literally all be participating in the #MeToo posts going on right now on Facebook and Twitter.

The movement really took off after a tweet by actress Alyssa Milano:

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Sophie Gilbert wrote an excellent piece in The Atlantic about the use of the tag to draw attention to the fact that not some, not many, but most women have had to endure some sort of sexual harassment in their everyday lives, and most of them many, many times.

But in the middle of it all, another tweet came across the feeds of at least Scott Dworkin’s quarter of a million followers on Twitter Monday morning. It’s a recently uncovered video of Donald Trump back in 2007 giving a highly-paid speech to the Learning Annex. In it, a woman named Juliet in the audience at one point raises her hand during the Q&A portion of the event, and asks Trump,

“How many jets do you have and how might I apply to be a flight attendant?”

Seizing the opportunity to be the jackass he’s been his whole life, skeevy Donald has the lovely young woman escorted to the stage. As she approaches, his face contorts into “appreciative” looks and he tells the audience, “I think she’s hired, I don’t know.” Leering at her body, he puts his arm around her and says, deadpan,

“You’re hired.”

Trump then proceeds to tell the audience a story.

“I had a case, it was very interesting. A beautiful girl who was 17 or 18 and applied to be a waitress. So beautiful. She’s like a world-class beauty—like the young lady who just asked a question about the actress. She’s so beautiful. And my people came and she said, ‘Mr. Trump, she has no experience.’ So I interviewed her anyway because she was so pretty. And I said, ‘Let me ask you, do you have any experience?’ She goes, ‘No, sir.’ I say, ‘When can you start?'”

Before Juliet can leave the stage, presumably having been brought on purely as a prop for his anecdote, he squeezes her and kisses her. Then he stares at her body as she leaves the stage. This isn’t my “interpretation” of what Trump is doing, you’ll see in the video yourself. And as if making faces, raising his eyebrows, pursing his lips as he watches her walk away isn’t enough, he turns back to the microphone and explains his “addiction” to women:

“See now, if she worked on my plane, that’s like a death wish for me, right? That’s like an alcoholic. People are alcoholics. You put Scotch in front of them, it’s like [Trump waves his hands around the way he did while making fun of a disabled reporter], it’s like, this would be my form of alcoholism.”

It is so sad that the biggest trend on social media right now is people sharing their stories of abuse publicly, just to spread awareness about how pervasive the problem is… And the country is being led by one of the biggest, most public perpetrators of that kind of abuse the world has ever known.

Watch the video here:

