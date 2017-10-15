WATCH: Van Jones Scorches Insane Republican Who Think’s Trump’s Chaos Helps His Agenda

Donald Trump is an extreme narcissist who always demands unwavering loyalty from his cable news surrogates. No matter how outrageous his words or deeds, Therefore, it comes as no surprise that during an appearance on ABC’s This Week, Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union actually suggested that Trump’s chaotic excuse for governing the nation is actually helping move the GOP legislative agenda alone.

First, former conservative radio host and #NeverTrump Republican Charlie Sykes was able to weigh in, saying:

“The role that the president is playing, rather than showing leadership of any kind, he is sowing chaos, confusion and destruction.”

Schlapp said in response:

“I get the fact that there’s an opinion on Donald Trump that a lot of people don’t like Donald Trump. The president does want to get it done but he wants to get it done within the context of the other aspects of these polices. So Dreamers are going to have to be accompanied with border security. And [Obamacare] CSR payments are going to have to be accompanied by other health care reforms.”

That’s where the very outspoken Van Jones chimed in:

“You just described probably the most complicated set of negotiations in the history of the republic, that this guy is ramming through.”

Schlapp tried to cut Jones off, but Jones wasn’t having it, and plowed on:

“I’m not finished yet, I’m not done. The problem you are having is what you are describing is something that would require real leadership, real finesse.”

“On BOTH sides!” Schlapp desperately pouted.

Jones calmly continued:

“I’ll say on both sides. But your guy, who you are going to love and defend — I understand it’s your job — you have to admit he’s his own worst enemy. In order to do what you just described, you would need discipline and focus.”

That’s when Jones really let the bomb drop: That this isn’t normal, and Senator Bob Corker started openly questioning Trump’s stability and fitness to serve. Jones said:

“We are so into the crazy now, when something significant happens, we don’t notice. [Corker] is not a bomb thrower. And when someone of his stature and his temperament says World War III, that should be a all-cars-stop-on-the-interstate moment. What is going on?”

Van Jones is correct. This is a very dangerous situation, and Trump’s cable news lackeys are enabling this playing of Russian Roulette with our lives and the future of the nation. If we land in a nuclear war, you know who to blame – it’s the Matt Schlapp’s of the world, not the Van Joneses.

Watch the incredible conversation below.