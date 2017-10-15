Tiffany Trump Is Sad As Hell After Whole Family Completely Forgot Her Birthday

As Tiffany Trump blew out the candles on her birthday cake, she had plenty of time to reflect in that moment on the fact that she probably made that cake herself because her family doesn’t think she is important enough to acknowledge.

Donald Trump tweeted a lot on Friday (her birthday) and Saturday, bragging about hurting the stock market, complaining about “fake news” and promoting candidates he likes. Though he normally (eventually) tweets birthday tidings to the three kids whose existence he acknowledges, he forgot all about poor Tiffany (though he did retweet promotions for his sons’ TV appearances).

Sadly, they and others are Fake News, and the public is just beginning to figure it out! https://t.co/8B8AyA7V1s — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017

Health Insurance stocks, which have gone through the roof during the ObamaCare years, plunged yesterday after I ended their Dems windfall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2017

The Democrats in the Southwest part of Virginia have been abandoned by their Party. Republican Ed Gillespie will never let you down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2017

Newsweek notes that Melania and Tiffany’s siblings also completely ignored her birthday.

Trump has wished Don Jr., Melania, Ivanka, Eric, and even the Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, and Army birthday tidings via Twitter. But not Tiffany. Apparently, she isn’t important enough for The Donald to spend two seconds wishing her a happy birthday.

In fact, he wished the Navy a happy birthday instead of Tiffany:

I have no greater privilege than to serve as your Commander-in-Chief. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the incredible men and women @USNavy!#242NavyBday pic.twitter.com/qcdB4U8CqA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017

Poor Tiffany. It’s unfortunate that she is forced to deal with being a member of the Trump family. No amount of money is worth that.

Featured image via Twitter