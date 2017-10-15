News

Tiffany Trump Is Sad As Hell After Whole Family Completely Forgot Her Birthday

By John Prager ·

As Tiffany Trump blew out the candles on her birthday cake, she had plenty of time to reflect in that moment on the fact that she probably made that cake herself because her family doesn’t think she is important enough to acknowledge.

Donald Trump tweeted a lot on Friday (her birthday) and Saturday, bragging about hurting the stock market, complaining about “fake news” and promoting candidates he likes. Though he normally (eventually) tweets birthday tidings to the three kids whose existence he acknowledges, he forgot all about poor Tiffany (though he did retweet promotions for his sons’ TV appearances).

Newsweek notes that Melania and Tiffany’s siblings also completely ignored her birthday.

Trump has wished Don Jr., Melania, Ivanka, Eric, and even the Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, and Army birthday tidings via Twitter. But not Tiffany. Apparently, she isn’t important enough for The Donald to spend two seconds wishing her a happy birthday.

In fact, he wished the Navy a happy birthday instead of Tiffany:

Poor Tiffany. It’s unfortunate that she is forced to deal with being a member of the Trump family. No amount of money is worth that.

