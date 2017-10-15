Satanists Brilliantly Troll Anti-Gay Baker By Requesting A Birthday Cake For Lucifer (VIDEO)

Christian cake baker Jack Phillips gained national infamy when he violated Colorado’s non-discrimination law by refusing to bake a cake for a gay couple’s wedding. He was subsequently sued, and now his case is headed to the Supreme Court. Unfortunately, with the current makeup of the court and Donald Trump’s administration in place, it is quite likely that discrimination will be codified into law. Nonetheless, The Satanic Temple has come up with a brilliant way to point out that religious freedom cuts both ways: By having these bigoted bakers make cakes for Satan.

Jack Phillips has already had his first request via email from a Satanist seeking to celebrate Satan. It reads:

Dear Mr Phillips I would like to get a quote on a birthday cake, for a special event. It is a cake that is religious in theme, and since religion is a protected class, I am hoping that you will gladly bake this cake. As you see the birthday cake in question is to celebrate the birthday of Lucifer, or as they are also known Satan who was born as Satan when he was cast from heaven by God. The cake only needs to be a simple 9×13 single layer cake, with red and black icing. As well as to contain an upside down cross, under the head of Lucifer. And I thought I would seek you out, to bake this cake since you appear to be a very moral person since you refused to bake a cake for same sex couples. And since religion is a protected class, I hope you will be willing to bake this cake, so my small group of religious friends can celebrate the birthday of Lucifer this coming November, just a few days after Halloween. Sincerely, (Name redacted)

Here is a sample cake posted to Twitter by The Satanic Temple’s co-founder, Lucien Greaves:

Did you know: bakers can't refuse service to The Satanic Temple because religion is a "protected class"? #SatanCakes pic.twitter.com/9VrVndkbSi — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) September 26, 2017

The whole point here is not to torment bakers or anyone else. It is to point out that if you own a business that is open to the public, you may not discriminate, period. Now, at the federal level there are no non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people. However, religion – EVERY religion – is a protected class. If Jack Phillips or anyone else refuses the Satanists their cakes, this will be an open and shut court case.

Mr. Phillips, it would have been a hell of a lot easier if you had just baked the damn wedding cake.

Here is video of the Temple’s co-founder explaining his position:

